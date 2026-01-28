Judge rules abusive and neglectful husband forfeits rights to joint estate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Gauteng woman has succeeded in ensuring that her soon-to-be ex-husband does not get 50% of their joint estate. This is because, although they were married in community of property, he abused her physically and financially throughout their marriage.

Judge Noluntu Bam ruled at the Pretoria high court that the evidence presented and accepted by the court painted a clear picture that the husband had not contributed to the well-being of his family or the upkeep of his home.

He had also left his job and got a pension, but it is not known what he did with it.

“He abused drugs and alcohol, physically, mentally and emotionally abused his wife, and allowed an untenable situation where his wife single-handedly supported the family,” said Bam.

“He evaded responsibility and never accounted for his pension resignation benefit. I conclude that he will certainly benefit in the event the court does not grant the forfeiture order.

“I am satisfied that the defendant must forfeit the benefits arising from the parties’ marriage in community of property,” said Bam.

The woman had filed for divorce following years of abuse, the court heard.

In her testimony, the woman said her husband used to stay out from Friday night and only return home during the early hours of Sunday morning.

“On those occasions, he would rape the plaintiff and call her vulgar names,” said the judge.

“During one such occasion, the defendant returned home in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, threw cold water over her while she was still in bed, and at the same time hurled abuse at her.

“During another one of the defendant’s violent episodes, he found the plaintiff in the shower and put a toothbrush in her private parts,“ said the judge.

The woman had applied for protection orders over the course of her marriage, which she submitted as evidence in court.

Things came to a head in June 2014. At this time, the judge said, the man had left the matrimonial home for a year. He came in one morning, knocked on his son’s bedroom window and asked for a jacket.

Afterwards, the son and the wife decided to take the husband to his friend’s house.

“As the vehicle was reversing out of the garage, the [husband] suddenly pushed the plaintiff towards the passenger seat and drove off with her.

“While in the vehicle, he assaulted the plaintiff severely with a gear lock and strangled her with the seat belt, at the same time muttering murderous imprecations at her.

”As a result of that assault, the plaintiff had to undergo surgery to repair her eye.“

The woman opened a case of assault, and the husband was subsequently arrested and handed a five-year prison sentence.

Following the man’s release from prison, the woman filed for a divorce. When the matter went to court, she testified that, financially, she had been the family’s sole provider. Throughout their marriage, her husband abused drugs and alcohol and could never hold on to a job.

Although he once participated in a rehabilitation programme, it appears that he did not take advantage of the opportunity to turn his life around, said the judge.

The woman also revealed that when they met, the man was working at home affairs but was dismissed or resigned shortly afterwards. He got about R30,000, which he never accounted for.

The man never paid for municipal rates as they had agreed when they bought the house, and the debt owed to the municipality now stands at R400,000, and the woman pays R7,000 towards reducing it every month.

At some point, during the marriage, the couple took an advance against their home of R200,000, and the man took half of it and bought a vehicle to start a scholar transport business.

“He later informed the plaintiff that the vehicle was confiscated by the police in connection with a case of robbery.”

The vehicle was never seen again.

The woman also took a loan to pay for the man’s training as a cabin crew member, and he got a job with the now-defunct Mango Airlines.

“It was not long before the defendant was asked to leave,” said the judge.

Bam ruled that the man will forfeit the benefits of the marriage in community of property and that their Eesterus house will now only be in the wife’s name.

