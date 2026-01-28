KZN Hawks head defends his advice to his brother “Cat” Matlala to contest SAPS tender cancellation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kwazulu Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona testifies during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

KwaZulu-Natal head of the Hawks, Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona, has defended his decision to advise alleged cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala to take legal action against the SAPS after his tender was cancelled due to alleged irregularities.

Senona said he knew after reading the SAPS’s letter of intent to cancel the R350m tender that Matlala’s application to overturn the SAPS decision would not happen.

“When I read the letter [to terminate the tender], I realised he will never win to restore this contract based on what was written in the letter,” Senona said.

In May 2025 Matlala shared the letter of intent with Senona, on WhatsApp and Senona responded: “This is so sad, and it leaves one with no choice but to seek legal advice on this issue with a view to challenge this decision.”

Matlala responded: “True, my advocate advised I should make an interdict within 48 hours.”

Senona then replied: “Take them on.”

Matlala’s company, Medicare24, secured the contract to provide health services to SAPS employees in 2024 but it was later cancelled by national police commissioner Fanie Masemola who cited alleged procurement irregularities.

Masemola alleged that the contract was awarded under questionable circumstances. The SAPS has since launched an investigation into the awarding of the contract.