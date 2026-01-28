North West man guilty of raping stepdaughter over nine years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 39-year-old North West man has been handed three life sentences for repeatedly raping his stepdaughter from when she was 13 until she was 22.

The sentence was handed down on Tuesday at the Mogwase regional court after the man’s conviction on three counts of rape. One additional count resulted in a not guilty verdict.

North West police spokesperson Const Thuto Bobelo said evidence presented in court stated the victim, now 24, reported her stepfather repeatedly raped her from 2014, when she was 13, until she was 22.

“The sexual abuse occurred over nine years and on many occasions, to the extent that the victim could no longer recall the exact number of incidents.

“In February 2024, the victim bravely reported the matter to police after she could no longer endure the prolonged emotional and physical trauma. The accused was subsequently arrested and formally charged,”

North West National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sive Gunya said the victim experienced difficulties in her relationships as an adult and was encouraged by her partner to open charges against her stepfather after confiding in him.

“Flashbacks continued to haunt her intimate relationships as an adult. Encouraged by her partner, she confided in her family and laid charges,” she said.

Gunya said the court heard harrowing details of how the accused abused his position of trust within the family.

“In October 2014, he lured the then-schoolgoing victim to his parental homestead under false pretences, took her to the bedroom, undressed her and raped her.

“He warned her not to report the assault, claiming no-one would believe her and threatening she would have no-one to care for her if she spoke out.

“The abuse continued in 2015 when the victim was 14. While her mother was at work and they were alone at home, he forced himself on her again. The next year, at age 15, during school holidays, he repeated the crime.

“Despite [the stepfather] pleading not guilty, the evidence was overwhelming. Prosecutor Molefe Maakwe highlighted the accused’s repeated opportunities to stop, but he continued persistent exploitation of a vulnerable child. The state urged the court to impose the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment,” said Gunya.