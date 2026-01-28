R50,000 bail set for Joshco’s Themba Mathibe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Acting CEO of the Joburg Social Housing Council (Joshco) Themba Mathibe appeared at the Alexandra magistrate’s court on a charge of money laundering and was released on R50,000 bail.

Mathibe, who appeared in court on Wednesday, was arrested on Tuesday after a raid on his residence.

Officials reportedly discovered a significant amount of cash at his Sandton home during the operation.

His arrest coincided with a massive police raid on Joscho’s head offices in Braamfontein, where investigators sought evidence regarding procurement and contract irregularities.

In a statement issued by Joshco on Tuesday, the company confirmed the raid at its head offices on Monday but could not say if arrests were made during the operation.

A Sowetan reporter later saw Mathibe at the Sandton police station in the afternoon talking to police officers near the holding cells. He was in the company of Nhlamulo Shikwambana, Joshco’s acting COO.

He is expected back in court on June 2.