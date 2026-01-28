Radio host Penny Ntuli’s absence fuels Jozi FM exit rumours

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Speculation is growing behind the scenes after the sudden absence of popular radio presenter Penny Ntuli from Jozi FM.

Listeners began raising questions after Penny was not heard on air throughout the past week, including in her usual 9am to 12 noon slot on Monday. Her unexplained absence has sparked concern among fans and colleagues.

Sources close to the presenter claim that all may no longer be well between Penny and the station. According to insiders, tensions have emerged, although the exact nature of the situation is unclear.

This is not the first time Penny has found herself at the centre of radio industry controversy. She previously exited Gagasi FM under unpleasant circumstances after revealing that she had been offered a contract paying R2,800. The revelation caused major backlash for the Durban-based station, with listeners and Penny’s supporters calling out the alleged poor treatment of presenters.

“I wish to understand why staff are not informed if it is something small. Are people notified if it is really just a minor issue?” said one source familiar with the situation.

It is further alleged that Penny’s future at Jozi FM is uncertain, with sources claiming she has been requesting contact details of programme managers at other radio stations.

“Last Sunday she had been calling around, asking for the contact details of a radio programme manager based in Johannesburg,” another source revealed.

A colleague who asked to remain anonymous said Penny’s absence came as a shock, prompting them to reach out to her directly.

“I phoned her, worried, but she beat around the bush and did not give a clear answer. Who knows, maybe she is just preparing for a wedding,” the source said.

TshisaLIVE sent questions to Jozi FM’s programme manager, but no response was received at the time of publication. When contacted for comment, Penny declined.