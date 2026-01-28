SA Tourism still functioning, says De Lille, despite executive exits and investigation - Clone

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA Tourism (SAT) has not “come to a standstill”, tourism minister Patricia de Lille said on Tuesday, despite the agency being without permanent senior staff and facing ongoing investigations.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria, De Lille sought to downplay concerns of a governance crisis at the tourism marketing agency, insisting that the interim board she appointed was “doing their best” to appoint a new board, and that key executive vacancies would be filled within weeks.

De Lille dissolved the SAT board last year and replaced it with an interim structure, accusing it of unlawfully convening a special meeting. The meeting had resolved to initiate disciplinary proceedings against CEO Nombulelo Guliwe, who has been suspended over allegations of financial misconduct.

The DA and Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) have previously accused De Lille of protecting the suspended CEO by dissolving the board instead of allowing it to pursue an investigation into the allegations – accusations De Lille denied.

SAT is currently without a permanent CEO, COO, or Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), with acting CEO Darryl Erasmus recently resigning from the post.

The agency is also under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit, while the continued withholding of Tourism Marketing South Africa (TOMSA) Levy funds by the private sector underscores the erosion of confidence in its governance.

Tourism is a vital contributor to the economy, sustaining 1.8-million jobs both directly and indirectly, and accounting for nearly 9% of national GDP. On Tuesday, De Lille declared that South Africa is no longer in a Covid-19 recovery mode but entering a phase of expansion, after the country welcomed a record 10.485-million international visitors in 2025 — the highest number ever recorded.

DA tourism spokesperson Haseena Ismail MP recently raised concerns about SAT, stating the “tourism sector cannot afford continued instability,” and adding “the ongoing withholding of TOMSA Levy funds is directly constraining SAT’s ability to market South Africa internationally, support destination promotion, and drive tourism demand in key source markets”.

But according to the minister, the TOMSA Levy issue has been resolved. She said SAT, the Tourism Business Council and TOMSA had developed a joint marketing plan, and that the funds would be used to support its implementation.

“The money is not lost to the sector,” she said, adding that while the government contributes R1bn to destination marketing, the private sector puts in R30bn.

“Now that they are working together, we can become a bit more aggressive in terms of marketing the destination,” De Lille said.