SA Tourism still functioning, says De Lille, despite executive exits and investigation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille briefs the media on 2025 Tourism and Road to meetings Africa 2026 #WeDoTourism held at Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room in Pretoria.

SA Tourism (SAT) has not “come to a standstill”, tourism minister Patricia de Lille said on Tuesday, despite the agency being without permanent senior staff and facing ongoing investigations.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria, De Lille sought to downplay concerns of a governance crisis at the tourism marketing agency, insisting that the interim board she appointed was “doing their best” to appoint a new board, and that key executive vacancies would be filled within weeks.

De Lille dissolved the SAT board last year and replaced it with an interim structure, accusing it of unlawfully convening a special meeting. The meeting had resolved to initiate disciplinary proceedings against CEO Nombulelo Guliwe, who has been suspended over allegations of financial misconduct.

The DA and Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) have previously accused De Lille of protecting the suspended CEO by dissolving the board instead of allowing it to pursue an investigation into the allegations – accusations De Lille denied.

Click here for more on the story