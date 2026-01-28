Seven-year-old child drowns in KZN dam

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A seven-year-old child drowned in a dam on Tuesday in Lidgetton, near Howick in KZN.

Scorching temperatures in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands, which prompted a child to take a dip in a dam, ended tragically on Tuesday.

Midlands EMS crews were dispatched to the Lidgetton area, just outside of Howick, following reports of the drowning at about 5.30pm.

“On arrival at the scene, crews found a seven-year-old child had already been removed from the water. Despite all efforts, the child showed no signs of life and was tragically declared deceased,” said Midlands EMS.

The emergency service urged the public, parents, caregivers, schools and adults in general to exercise extreme caution around open bodies of water such as dams, rivers and pools. Both children and adults are at risk and no one should swim or be near water without proper supervision or assistance nearby.

Increased awareness and vigilance can help prevent tragic incidents like this from occurring, added EMS Midlands.

