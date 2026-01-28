State witness accused of being mastermind behind Lusikisiki massacre

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Convicted murderer Mzukisi Ndamase is alleged to have masterminded the Lusikisiki massacre.

The key state witness in the Lusikisiki mass-killing trial has been accused of being the mastermind behind the 18 murders carried out in September 2024.

Yesterday the defence team in the Mthatha high court, sitting in Lusikisiki, argued that Lonwabo Abi, a former accused turned state witness, was the man behind the Sinqina family killings.

The defence team claims there is no evidence of instructions having come to Abi from the prison cell of accused number one, Mzukisi Ndamase, to shoot and kill people at the Sinqina homestead.

Abi, who holds a high-ranking prison gang number, is said to command respect and fear inside and outside prison. The defence suggests that the other accused in the trial had followed his orders out of fear.

Zama Somahela, one of the five defence attorneys, told judge Richard Brooks that his client, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 31, had obeyed Abi’s orders because he was afraid and that the other accused had also obeyed Abi’s orders because they were afraid of him.

Six men — Ndamase, 46, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Hintsa, Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma, 21, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36 — face a total of 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder.

All have pleaded not guilty.

Eighteen people — 15 women, a 13-year-old boy, and two men—were shot dead at two homesteads in Ngobozana village in Lusikisiki.

The 19th murder charge relates to the killing of an ANC Alfred Nzo regional leader, Mncedi Gijana, in KwaBhaca on August 19 2024.

In his evidence in chief, Abi had testified that Ndamase, already serving a life sentence for murder and robbery, had orchestrated the killings by telephone from his cell in the Wellington Prison in Mthatha.

Ndamase allegedly gave orders to Abi and other men.

Ndamase is the only accused representing himself.

But Abi’s evidence was countered by Somahela on Tuesday.

Addressing Abi directly, Somahela charged, “It was you who ordered the killing of the Sinqina family. There was no such order from [Ndamase].

“It was you who instructed the killing of these people at the Sinqina home. Because they were overwhelmed with fear, knowing what you are capable of and the many things they have heard about you, they carried out the orders.”

However, Abi denied the accusation and reiterated that Ndamase had ordered the mass shooting.

Abi, who was living in East London at the time of the killing, said he was phoned by Ndamase and told to travel to his home at Ngobozana in Lusikisiki.

“He said that men have attacked his home, shot and injured his younger brother, and his home has been left with doors and windows not closed.

“He instructed me to take a car and transport men who were going to search for the Gqubeni Boys, a feared gang from Ntafufu, and instructed to kill the Sinqina family,” Abi said.

Abi said that his job, as instructed by Ndamase, was to “transport men who were going to kill other people, and that was my only role in the mission, to provide transport and drive those who would be killing”.

However, Abi said he was not trying to make himself appear innocent.

“Though I was not involved in the actual shooting and killing, I was involved in the whole mission, and I am not innocent; I am part and parcel,” Abi said.

He said he did not enter the two homesteads where the 18 people were shot dead.

He said he had just dropped the men near one of the homesteads and left for another place where they had agreed to meet.