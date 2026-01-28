VIDEO | ‘We will never know his full potential,’ say family of young boy who was shot dead

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The family of Obakeng Minyuku, who was shot and killed while playing, says the bullet that ended his life abruptly robbed them of ever knowing his potential.

“Now we will never know his full potential — whether he would have been a lawyer, a principal, a soldier, or something else — we will never know. We were robbed. Even if I cry, nothing will bring him back,” said his aunt, Mmapula Minyuku.

Tselane Lebogang Mautla appeared before a packed court gallery in connection with the fatal shooting of five-year-old Obakeng Minyuku in Hammanskraal. (Veli Nhlapo)

The Grade R pupil from Temba in Hammanskraal, was shot dead on Saturday, allegedly by a neighbour, Tselane Lebogang Mautla.

On Tuesday, Mautla appeared before a packed courtroom at the Moretele magistrate’s court. She has been charged with murder.

Minyuku, who was not at home at the time of the incident, said children who were nearby at the time initially thought the loud bang was caused by firecrackers, until they saw Ofentse fall to the ground. They then called for help.

The emotional Minyuku said Obakeng, who was in Grade R, was excited about starting school.

Obakeng Minyuku's aunt Mmapula spoke after the woman who allegedly killed the 5-year-old boy appeared in court. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

“Going to school made him very happy because last year he was not yet attending school and stayed at home, and he would envy others who were going to school.

“He was so fascinated that he was now going to school with other children. He was a darling,” Minyuku said.

Sowetan