2026 is a year of elections; let’s keep service delivery non-political – Morero

“2026 is a special year, a year of elections; let’s not politicise service delivery.”

These were the words of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero as he welcomed councillors to the sitting on Thursday.

He used the opportunity to reflect on the success of the G20, highlight programmes that are delivering results in the city, and share feedback received from residents.

“History will show that Johannesburg was indeed the home of the African G20. We must thank our president, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, for entrusting us with the responsibility of hosting this important event. His strategic insight and hands-on leadership demonstrated South Africa’s ability to lead on the global stage and to show that it is possible to foster mutual support while ensuring that no country is left behind. Thank you, Mr President, for trusting us with this important task.”

Morero said residents were beginning to feel positive changes in Johannesburg.

“The people of Johannesburg are telling us that something is happening in the city. They feel safer and are able to walk in the inner city with their phones. Crime in Johannesburg is slowly declining, and law and order is being restored.

“Through the mayoral high-impact service delivery programme, we are seeing real change. The work of the Bomb Squad has been widely appreciated, while the City cleanup partnership has received positive feedback. We also saw the district development model in action, with [the] national government led by the president, together with provincial authorities, business, communities and the media, coming together to clean Johannesburg. This was a first of its kind for the city.”

Morero was speaking before the motion of no confidence against him that was expected later in the day, sponsored by the Al Jama-ah party. This comes against the backdrop of waste not being collected in parts of the city.

In December Morero survived another motion after a last-minute engagement that Al Jama-ah withdrew just before voting.

The party’s Kabelo Gwamanda, who had initially brought that motion with the support of the Patriotic Alliance, ATM and APC, said at the time the motion had been withdrawn after an approach was adopted following an engagement with affected parties.

“I am grateful that the mayor felt it important to take it upon himself to engage the affected parties, who then took a decision to withdraw the motion.

“This gave us a window of opportunity to address the critical concerns in relation to service delivery, but at the time the mayor was unavailable, and when he was, I think he demonstrated that when you need something done correctly, you need to do it yourself,” Gwamanda told the council then.

