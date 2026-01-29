Couple plan to use R178m lottery winnings to travel overseas

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The young couple are excited about overseas adventures they will undertake after their R178m jackpot win. File photo.

A young couple’s dream to travel overseas will now become a reality after they bagged more than R178m in a Powerball jackpot.

“I was anxious about whether my wife and I would ever accomplish the life we dream of. Our dream life was by no means that of multi-millionaires,” said the winner.

Ithuba has announced that the winner of the second-largest National Lottery jackpot in history has officially claimed his life-changing prize.

The winning ticket was purchased through the FNB app, using the Quick Pick selection method and a wager of R15.

According to Ithuba, the winner and his wife are a young professional couple who are still building their careers and shaping their future together.

This win has taken a lifetime of anxiety off our shoulders. Now all this and more is possible, and we can live our lives with far more confidence about the future. — Winner

Like many young South Africans, the couple have been focused on working hard, growing professionally and steadily creating the life they envision.

One of their long-standing dreams has been to travel overseas. Following their extraordinary win, one of the first things they plan to do is travel abroad and experience the world together.

“That always felt like a wild fairy tale to me. We were simply working hard to cover the basics and one day own a paid-off home. This win has taken a lifetime of anxiety off our shoulders. Now all this and more is possible, and we can live our lives with far more confidence about the future,” said the winner.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the win is the second-largest National Lottery jackpot in history, a proud milestone for both Ithuba and the country.

“When we set out to reinvigorate the National Lottery, our vision was to restore excitement, credibility and scale, while creating truly life-changing, high-impact moments for everyday South Africans,” Mabuza said.

Ithuba has provided the winner with comprehensive support, including trauma counselling and access to independent financial advisory services, to help ensure the responsible and sustainable management of the winnings.

TimesLIVE