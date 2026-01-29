Foreign pupils constitute only 1.8% of school enrolments in South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

January 21, 2026.Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube listening President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a knote address during the 2026 Basic Education Sector Lekgotla held at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

The facts contradict the misinformation being spread that foreign pupils are “overrunning” South African schools, says the department of basic education.

National enrolment data show foreign pupils constitute only 1.8% of pupils in the country.

“Conversely, 98.2% of learners enrolled in public schools are South African citizens. The claim that foreign learners are placing undue pressure on the education system is statistically incorrect, misleading and irresponsible.

“Any attempt to use the education sector as a platform for scapegoating, social division or political opportunism must be unequivocally rejected, as a deliberate attempt to sow division and cause unwarranted harm to otherwise peaceful relations within communities and schools, and most importantly, to the wellbeing, dignity and safety of all children,” the department said.

This comes amid protests led by anti-immigrant organisation March and March outside Addington Primary School in Durban, claiming foreigners were given priority over locals.

The DBE said it understood the frustrations of some parents who want their children admitted to government schools in areas where there is a high demand for places. However, the challenges of overcrowding and funding constraints for the appointment of additional teachers “cannot be simplistically, inaccurately, or dishonestly attributed to the small minority of foreign learners in our schools”, said the department.

