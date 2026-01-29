KwaZulu-Natal Hawks chief claims prejudice at commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kwazulu Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona says he feels prejudiced as he didn’t have enough time to prepare for his testimony at the Madlanga commission of inquiry after he received some late documents from the commission implicating him.

On Thursday, Senona started by addressing his grievances, highlighting correspondence he claimed he had requested from the commission but didn’t receive. He claimed he was also told some documents he was requesting were in the public domain.

“I wanted this to be on record so the commission knows the challenges I faced. We received the annexures on January27.

“This morning we received other documents and I don’t know if I will be cross-examined on them. I feel I have been prejudiced,” he said.

His attorney, advocate Palesa Mafisa, said: “We were unable to watch the evidence or address it in our statement and I think that was unfair.”

She said she received some documents on Tuesday and there had not been enough time to prepare.

Evidence leader advocate Adila Hassim argued the “prejudice comments” were meant to derail the commission.

Senona is accused of sharing sensitive police information with alleged criminal cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala to maintain the business relationship his son shared with Matlala.

Senona has denied the allegation.

Proceedings continue.