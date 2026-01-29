Madlanga commission finds prima facie evidence against implicated witnesses

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former acting deputy chief justice of the Constitutional Court Mbuyiseli Madlanga, with co-commissioner advocate Sandile Khumalo SC, during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on January 26.

The Madlanga commission has found prima facie evidence of wrongdoing against suspended Ekurhuleni acting police chief Julius Mkhwanazi and several other witnesses implicated during its proceedings.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said in a statement that the president has welcomed the interim report received on December 17, which includes multiple referrals to law enforcement agencies.

“Prima facie evidence of wrongdoing was also found by the commission with regard to the following current and former employees of the Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality,” the statement read.

Those named include Julius Mkhwanazi, Bafana Twala, Aiden McKenzie, Kershia Leigh Stols, Dr Imogen Mashazi, Chris Steyns, Linda Gxasheka, Kemi Behari and Etienne van der Walt.

Magwenya said the matters referred relate to allegations of criminality, corruption, fraud, murder, perjury and other unlawful conduct by officials and officers employed by the South African Police Service (SAPS), the City of Ekurhuleni and the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department.

He added that where the Independent Police Investigative Directorate is already handling cases, the commission will seek updates on the status of investigations and explanations for any delays.

The commission has also referred several police officers implicated in alleged wrongdoing to the SAPS for investigations. These include Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona, Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri, Brig Mbangwa Nkhwashu, Brig Rachel Matjeng and Sgt Fannie Nkosi.

According to the statement, Ramaphosa expects all law enforcement agencies and other relevant criminal justice institutions to act with speed in implementing the recommendations of the commission’s interim report. Such immediate action is expected to help restore public trust and strengthen operational capacity in the affected state entities tasked with fighting crime and corruption.

Magwenya said the president is looking forward to the completion of the commission’s work and its contribution to strengthening the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system.