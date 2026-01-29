Madlanga commissioner accuses KZN Hawks head of ‘evasion’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Advocate Sandile Khumalo SC at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria.

A commissioner at the Madlanga commission of inquiry says he believes KwaZulu-Natal head of the Hawks Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona is either not telling the truth or is deliberately being evasive when asked to respond to questions.

On Thursday, commissioner Sandile Khumalo confronted Senona after he failed to answer questions about WhatsApp messages between him and alleged criminal cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala. Senona kept saying he did not remember when questioned about the messages.

“At this point you are not assisting the commission and I am speaking for myself. You are leaving me with the impression you are being evasive and choose not to answer questions you think might get you into trouble,” he said.

Senona responded: “I am already in trouble.”

On Monday, Senona revealed he is facing a charge of misconduct linked to alleged drug cartel member Matlala.

Senona is accused of sharing sensitive police information with Matlala to maintain the business relationship his son shared with Matlala.

