Reserve Bank keeps interest rates on hold

The Reserve Bank has held the repo rate at 6.75%, citing increased domestic risks and “what appears to be a rupture in the global political order”.

“There are also new threats to central bank independence,” Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said, adding that 2026 “has begun with a new round of shocks”.

He also flagged electricity costs and food inflation — particularly meat prices, which are being affected by the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak — as key risks to monitor.

Kganyago announced the decision on Thursday after the monetary policy committee’s (MPC) first meeting of 2026. Two members favoured a cut while four preferred a hold.

“Markets are jittery and precious metals like gold have received safe-haven flows. There are also ongoing risks of an AI bubble,” Kganyago said.

South African bonds firmed after the announcement with the yield on the blended 10-year dropping to its best level since July 2019 — pre-Covid-19.

At 3.38pm the rand had strengthened 0.3% to R15.72/$, little changed from before the speech.

The Bank’s decision marks the second MPC meeting since the 3% inflation target was formally adopted. It also comes ahead of the national budget in February, where markets will be watching to see if the government’s spending plans are consistent with that lower inflation goal.

While consumer inflation edged up slightly in December, closing the year at 3.6% (up from 3.5% in November), it brought the annual average for 2025 to 3.2% — the lowest since 2004 and well within the Bank’s official 3% target, with a tolerance band of one percentage point on either side. The Bank now expects inflation to have peaked in December and to slow from here.

It has also lowered its 2026 inflation forecast from 3.5% to 3.3%, citing a stronger rand and lower oil price assumption.

The rand has rallied more than 8% against the dollar since the November MPC meeting, outperforming many emerging-market peers and coming in stronger than the Bank had assumed in its previous forecasts.

“We are, however, keeping an eye on food inflation, especially meat prices, which are being affected by a serious outbreak of foot and mouth disease,” Kgyanyago said. “We are also concerned about electricity prices, given that Nersa’s price correction may rise from R54bn to R76bn.”

The Bank mentioned the recent record-low inflation expectations. “We look forward to expectations declining further, as South Africans experience ongoing lower inflation and learn more about the new target. In turn, lower expectations will be important for getting inflation to settle at 3%.”

The MPC considered two scenarios: one favourable, one adverse.

Over the past year, the rand and oil prices have shifted significantly. While the Bank’s baseline forecast assumes these variables will remain close to their end-2025 levels, the outlook remains uncertain.

In a favourable scenario, the rand strengthens further and oil prices continue to drop. This leads to a temporary slowing in inflation to 2.3%, with expectations falling faster and converging on the 3% target more quickly. This would allow for interest rate cuts to be brought forward with a return to a neutral policy stance later this year.

In the adverse scenario, the rand weakens and oil prices rise again. Inflation peaks at 4% and convergence to the 3% target is slower. In this case, interest rates remain unchanged in the near term and the transition to neutral is delayed by about a year.

“These scenarios show that even quite large shocks, like those modelled, would not push inflation outside our tolerance range,” said Kganyago. “They also demonstrate how supply shocks interact with inflation expectations, affecting how fast we deliver on the 3% target.”

The MPC’s announcement follows the US Federal Reserve’s decision on Wednesday night to pause its rate-cutting cycle. While the MPC does not mirror the Fed’s actions, it monitors US policy closely as shifts in global interest rate differentials can influence capital flows and, by extension, the rand.

Update: January 29 2026

This story has been updated with more information and market reaction.