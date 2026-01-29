NewsPREMIUM

UCT student sells ice so she can afford to stay in class

Students with historical debt are routinely denied registration, access to results or graduation clearance

Yoliswa Sobuwa

Senior Reporter

Atenkosi Mzilikazi has been going door to door asking for donations to help pay her university fees (Atenkosi Mzilikazi)

Giving up on her dream of becoming her family’s first university graduate has never been an option for 18-year-old Atenkosi Mzilikazi, even if it means selling ice in the scorching summer heat or knocking on doors asking strangers for R10.

Mzilikazi, a first-year student at the University of Cape Town (UCT), is one of thousands facing financial exclusion at the institution, where gross student debt exceeded R1bn as of December 31 2025, according to the university.

From Amalinda in East London in the Eastern Cape, Mzilikazi owes UCT about R130,000 and is currently under a fee block because her debt exceeds R10,000, preventing her from registering, accessing her results, or applying for further funding.

“I enrolled last year for a Bachelor of Social Science, majoring in sociology and African feminist studies. But at the end of the year, I couldn’t get my results because I owed fees. If you owe more than R10,000, the university blocks you from registering. I can’t even apply for a bursary because I haven’t seen my results,” she said.

