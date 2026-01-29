WATCH | Murder-accused teenagers to apply for bail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two Mpumalanga teenagers who are accused of murdering 19-year-old Lusanda Mathabela have made a U-turn and decided to apply for bail after abandoning it last year.

Katlego Mokoena and Lungelo Sithole, both aged 18, are accused of killing Mathabela by entering her home in November last year when she was alone and stabbing her several times.

WATCH | Teenagers Katlego Mokoena and Lungelo Sithole at the Nelspruit magistrate’s court, where they face a charge of murder. They allegedly broke into the house of Mokoena's ex-girlfriend, Lusanda Mathabela, and repeatedly stabbed her. Neighbours found her in a pool of blood.… pic.twitter.com/PLBFcidmVg — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) January 29, 2026

Neighbours heard her scream and called her Ligwalagwala FM presenter father, who came with the police only to find his daughter’s lifeless body inside the house in a pool of blood and her intestines out, at Mataffin in Mbombela.

During a previous court appearance, Mathabela’s mother told Sowetan that her daughter had told her just before she was murdered that Mokoena, her former boyfriend, had been stalking her.

On Wednesday, Mokoena and Sithole stated that they were going forward with a bail application.

“It is our instruction that we continue with the bail application for accused number two (Sithole). As the court is aware that accused number one (Mokoena) has got himself a new lawyer, we are of the view that accused number two (Sithole) [will] apply for his bail on February 4 while the legal representative of accused one will come on a later date,” said Sithole’s lawyer, advocate Patt Sekatane.

The magistrate granted the application.

Family spokesperson and Mathabela’s uncle Ali Sibiya told Sowetan that though they did not wish for the accused to be granted the option to apply for bail, they would let the law take its course.

“We are still hurting as the family. If it was up to us, these people would just rot in jail without any of the bail options. But as we let the law take its course, we will make sure it’s opposed and they are eventually sentenced.

“We would not like to see them roaming the streets while our child was killed so brutally by them,” said Sibiya.

National Prosecuting Authority Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said its aim was to oppose bail.

“The accused have a strong case to answer to, a case where an ex-boyfriend or boyfriends killed a young woman, and that falls under gender-based violence, and we shall make sure that they do not get bail as we will oppose it as the state,” she said.

