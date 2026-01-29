News

WATCH | Ramaphosa orders probe into police misconduct

Task team to investigate officers implicated in Madlanga commission findings

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Madlanga commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels addresses the media at the Brigette Mabandla college in Pretoria. (Freddy Mavunda)

The Madlanga commission has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s directives that a task team be established to investigate those implicated during its proceedings.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said on Thursday the commission would comment fully at a later stage.

“We certainly welcome the fact that a specific task team is being established. But of course, the commission itself will continue to action a number of the recommendations by engaging with the relevant institutions,” he said.

Ramaphosa has directed acting police minister Firoz Cachalia and national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola to constitute a special investigations task team. The team’s leader will report directly to Gen Masemola.

“The task team will institute investigations against people identified by the commission for investigation,” said presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

The commission, in its interim report, referred several police officers implicated in alleged wrongdoing to the SAPS for investigations.

These include Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona, Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri, Brig Mbangwa Nkhwashu, Brig Rachel Matjeng and Sgt Fannie Nkosi.


