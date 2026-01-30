Bittersweet closure for family six years after son’s death

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After a six years family of Msindisi Phike were able to exhume his remains and rebury after he was burried as a pauper. Photo supplied

It was a bittersweet and painful moment for the family of 20-year-old Msindisi Emanuel Phike when they were finally able to bury him this week.

This came almost six years after his death, following years of unanswered questions, delays and alleged mistreatment by police authorities.

Phike’s remains were exhumed and reburied on Wednesday, nearly five years after the Mangaung municipality buried him as a pauper while his family was still awaiting DNA confirmation that the body found was indeed his.

“It’s a bittersweet moment and trauma all over again for the family, especially because of how everything unfolded until now,” Phike’s sister, Bulelwa Phike, told Sowetan.

“Especially the treatment we received from people we thought would help us find answers. They failed us and treated us inhumanely,” she said.

Bulelwa said the family’s ordeal began on April 26, 2020, during the first hard Covid-19 lockdown, when her then 20-year-old brother went missing from their home in Bloemfontein.

“The last time my mother saw him, he was bathing at home,” she said.

She explained that alarm bells rang when her mother could not find Msindisi in the house and noticed that his cellphone had been left behind, particularly as strict lockdown regulations restricted movement.

We are not coping at all. It feels like it just happened yesterday — Bulelwa Phike

Phike’s body was discovered about 20km from his home three weeks later, by which time it was already decomposing.

“No one in our family could positively identify him, so DNA samples had to be taken,” Bulelwa said.

She added that relatives noticed one of his hands was broken and that he had a fresh wound on the back of his head. A case of culpable homicide was opened with the police, but the post-mortem later listed hypothermia as the cause of death.

“My mother’s DNA was taken in May 2020, and we were told there was a backlog and that it would take time,” she said.

The family followed up with the police monthly until August 2020, when they were informed that the DNA sample had been lost and another sample was required.

“The station commander said they would personally drive the sample to Pretoria,” Bulelwa said.

Despite continued follow-ups, the family was repeatedly told of DNA backlogs. It took two years for the results to be shared, which were sent via WhatsApp in December 2022, that was dated May 2022. The family says they are still waiting for an official hard copy.

“It was then that we discovered my brother had already been buried on December 29, 2021, without our consent, while we were still waiting for the DNA results,” she said.

The family then had to locate his grave and apply for permission for exhumation. In 2024, they opened an inquest in hopes that the matter could be taken to court.

“Police later told us there was nothing suspicious that warranted a court process,” Bulelwa said.

Although deeply dissatisfied and still questioning the circumstances surrounding Phike’s death, the family says they have reluctantly accepted the outcome.

“We are not coping at all. It feels like it just happened yesterday,” she said.

