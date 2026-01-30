News

WATCH | Five key things that came out at Madlanga commission on Thursday

Commissioners accuse KZN Hawks head of false testimony

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

Kwazulu Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona testifies during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

There was drama at the Madlanga commission on Thursday with heated exchanges as KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona was accused of lying by the commissioners.

Here are five things that came out in Thursday’s proceedings:

  • Senona said he feels prejudiced, as he does not have enough time to prepare for his testimony at the Madlanga commission of inquiry after he received some late documents from the commission implicating him.
  • Things became heated when commissioner Sandile Khumalo confronted Senona for failing to answer questions about WhatsApp messages between him and alleged criminal cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. Senona kept saying he did not remember when questioned about the messages.
  • The commission welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s directives that a task team be established to investigate those implicated during its proceedings. They are: nine current and former Ekurhuleni metro municipality workers, and five police officers, including Senona.
  • The head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, Senona, suspects that the theft of 541kg of cocaine from a Hawks storage facility in KwaZulu-Natal was an inside job.
  • Senona said he knew about the safety concern only after the drugs were stolen from the storage and conceded that he did not do the safety and security checks before the drugs were stored.

Sowetan

Get Sowetan news that matters to you: Set Sowetan as your preferred news source on Google, and personalise your feed to prioritise credible, local and in-depth reporting.

Click on the image below or scan the QR code to set it up.

Make Sowetan your preferred site on Google. (Lebogang Mokoena)

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Tshwane applies to National Treasury to restrict and blacklist Edwin Sodi

2

Zuma leads MK party’s chaotic debut in Gqeberha

3

Madlanga commissioner accuses KZN Hawks head of ‘evasion’

4

Retired KZN teacher catfished and robbed in romance scam

5

LISTEN | Engen launches probe over allegations of petrol attendants being forced to work as gardeners

Related Articles