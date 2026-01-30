WATCH | Five key things that came out at Madlanga commission on Thursday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kwazulu Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona testifies during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

There was drama at the Madlanga commission on Thursday with heated exchanges as KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona was accused of lying by the commissioners.

Madlanga commission evidence leader, Adv Adila Hassim, asks KwaZulu-Natal head of Hawks Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona for his decision to store 541kg of cocaine with a street value of R200m in Port Shepstone, where the drugs were later stolen.

Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/t2WlbIQuIA — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) January 29, 2026

Here are five things that came out in Thursday’s proceedings:

Senona said he feels prejudiced, as he does not have enough time to prepare for his testimony at the Madlanga commission of inquiry after he received some late documents from the commission implicating him.

Things became heated when commissioner Sandile Khumalo confronted Senona for failing to answer questions about WhatsApp messages between him and alleged criminal cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. Senona kept saying he did not remember when questioned about the messages.

The commission welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s directives that a task team be established to investigate those implicated during its proceedings. They are: nine current and former Ekurhuleni metro municipality workers, and five police officers, including Senona.

The head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, Senona, suspects that the theft of 541kg of cocaine from a Hawks storage facility in KwaZulu-Natal was an inside job.

Senona said he knew about the safety concern only after the drugs were stolen from the storage and conceded that he did not do the safety and security checks before the drugs were stored.

Madlanga commission spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, says the commission welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to direct the ministry of police to establish a task team to probe allegations that have emerged from its proceedings.

Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/vloezXz9pv — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) January 29, 2026

Sowetan

Get Sowetan news that matters to you: Set Sowetan as your preferred news source on Google, and personalise your feed to prioritise credible, local and in-depth reporting.

Click on the image below or scan the QR code to set it up.