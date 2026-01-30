Industry welcomes DTIC’s ‘helping hand for business’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Last week the department of trade, industry and competition (DTIC) published a draft amendment to the Determination of Merger Thresholds.

The minister’s intervention has been received with encouragement by industry role players and legal practitioners, with some coining it a “helping hand for business”

While the comments suggest an expectation of a new path for merger assessment, it is important to explain the thresholds and the amendment process for the better understanding of all. The proposed amendments, open for public comment, seek to reduce red tape for businesses and legal practitioners by adjusting the merger thresholds.

What are merger thresholds and what difference will this make for industry stakeholders and the Competition Commission?

There are laws in place that provide a roadmap for business stakeholders and legal practitioners when it comes to merger transactions. One is the General Notice 1003 of 2017, which stipulates the merger thresholds. Merger thresholds are the minimum value at which mergers need to be reported to the Competition Commission before implementation and assess the size of the target firm and the combined size of both parties to a merger.

In simplified terms, the amendment increases the lower threshold for notification from a combined assets/turnover of the merger parties from R600m to R1bn and increases the lower threshold for the target firm from R100m to R175m. The higher thresholds, which separate intermediate from large mergers, were increased from a combined asset/turnover value of R6.6bn to R9.5bn and a target firm asset/turnover from R190m to R280m.

Why does this matter?

This is the first revision to the thresholds in nine years. For the commission and industry, an increase in the thresholds will result in a significant reduction in the number of mergers that are subject to compulsory notification.

It will allow the commission to focus on fewer but more substantial mergers, ultimately creating an enabling environment for the industry participants. The amended thresholds will contribute to a reduction in legal costs and essentially ease the compliance burden for business and investors alike.

In addition, the DTIC has gazetted a proposed amendment to Regulation 10(5) of the Competition Commission Rules, to update and effect an inflation-linked compound adjustment to the merger filing fees as set out in the General Notice 1336 of 2018.

The draft amendment increases the filing fee for an intermediate merger from R165,000 to R220,000, and increases the filing fee for a large merger from R550,000 to R735,000.

The DTIC and the sommission prioritise stakeholder engagement and seek comment, opinion and input from all industry participants, the legal fraternity and the general public on the draft amendments. Stakeholders and interested persons are invited to submit comments in writing on the proposed amendments by March 10 2026 to the minister of DTIC, for the attention of Dr Ivan Galodikwe, email IGalodikwe@thedtic.gov.za or hand delivered to 3rd Floor, Block E, 77 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside, 0132.