Injury victim wants to sue Pick n Pay for R500k

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pick n Pay Clothing delivered 11.6% growth from standalone stores. It opened 30 company-owned stores during the financial year, to bring the total estate to 415 stores.

Maria Williams, the woman who dragged Pick n Pay to court after she fell in a store, wants R500,000 from the retail giant.

Williams, widow to late Springbok player Chester Williams, was given the green light by the Supreme Court of Appeals (SCA) to sue the retailer after the court ruled it was liable for the injuries she sustained after a fall in 2017.

The shop had initially blamed her for being careless and not looking out for potential risks before she slipped on an oily substance nine years ago. As result of the fall, she suffered a soft tissue injury to her left hip and another near her left shoulder joint.

Her attorney Anthony Batchelor said the ruling has unlocked the settlement phase.

“This [judgement] closes the door on the merits of the case. The matter moves to the quantum phase where damages will be finalised. Based on current medical assessments, the claim is expected to be in the region of R500,000, largely relating to ongoing and future medical treatment. This was never a case about inflated damages, it’s about accountability and fair compensation,” he said.

Pick n Pay had also wanted the company it had hired to clean the shop, Bluedot, to shoulder some of the liability and costs. The retail giant appealed the matter several times to avoid reputational concerns.

“This was an extraordinary example of a large corporate litigant pursuing appeals to the highest court despite not being the party required to pay. The courts have made it clear that outsourcing operational functions does not absolve retailers of their duty to customers.”

He said the judgment reinforces established principles of premises liability, particularly the non-delegable duty of store owners to ensure public safety, even where independent contractors are involved.

For Williams, the court outcome brings long-awaited closure.

She said: “This has been a long and emotionally draining process. I’m relieved the court has finally brought certainty and I can focus on my recovery and moving forward.”

Sowetan