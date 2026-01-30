Municipal worker accused of theft faces community wrath

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Mpumalanga municipal employee suspended for alleged theft of tyres belonging to a municipal truck was attacked by the community and later handed to the police for allegedly stealing a water pump and leaving residents without water for three days.

Cables that had been reported stolen were also allegedly found at his house by the enraged community.

The theft of the water pump came after residents were finally getting a consistent water supply, which had been disrupted by the floods.

A video posted on social media shows the man, from Langeloop, dancing at what looks like a tavern and then, a few moments later, standing under a tree with the community surrounding and beating him while he is trying to flee.

According to the Nkomazi local municipality, the employee, who now faces a new charge of theft, was on suspension for theft at the time that he allegedly stole the water pump.

“We can confirm that the person seen in the video is our employee who is on suspension for a crime of theft,” said spokesperson Cyril Ripinga.

“When we heard that a water pump belonging to the municipality was stolen at Langeloop, we opened a case.

“The community that was frustrated with [lack of water] while we were budgeting to fix [the problem] managed to find the suspect at a drinking spot and went to search at his house.

“They actually found more things, including cables that were stolen; hence, he was arrested,” he said.

Ripinga said vandalism and theft had become a norm.

“As the municipality, we are totally against vandalism, and it pains us, as the one found is working for our municipality and sabotaging the community we employed him to serve. We are busy with internal investigations, and harsh disciplinary measures are going to unfold as we continue with the criminal case he’s facing,” said Ripinga.

Spokesperson of the Mpumalanga police, Col Mpho Nonyane, confirmed that they were called by the community which reported that a man who had stolen a water pump had been found.

“We can confirm that a charge of theft was reported at the KaMhlushwa police station. Through the help of the community, we managed to arrest a 39-year-old man, Innocent Simanga Ndlovu. He had since appeared in the Boschfontein periodical court and was granted R2,000 bail. His next court appearance is on February 26 to allow further police investigation,” said Nonyane.

Ward councillor Sipho Sibiya told Sowetan that for almost a month, water supply was affected by rain, and when things were finally getting better, theft affected them.

“The municipality and the ward have been affected for almost a month; we were unable to pump water.

“We are also affected by load reduction that has made the water supply very difficult in the past few months.

“What makes it so painful is that the suspect is a municipal official who is expected to respect both society and his employer,” said Sibiya.

Community member Themba Shongwe said they had to take the law into their own hands after they got a tip-off.

“We heard that this man was selling these items. We went to where he was and found him consuming alcohol.

“When we went to his house, we found more stolen items, including electric cables that went missing some time ago. We could not help ourselves but to beat him and called the police,” said Shongwe.

