Nersa grants tariff relief to save 24,000 ferrochrome jobs

Samancor and Glencore-Merafe Chrome Venture secure 35% electricity relief for 2026

Kabelo Khumalo

Kabelo Khumalo

Companies & Markets Editor

Author Image

Jacob Webster

Necessary: Ferrochrome is an essential ingredient in stainless steel production
The relief period is set to last until the end of this year. Picture: (SUPPLIED)

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has granted South Africa’s ferrochrome majors, Samancor and Glencore-Merafe Chrome Venture, a hefty 35% electricity relief in a desperate measure to save the country’s smelters and thousands of jobs.

The decision follows an application by Eskom in December for temporary electricity price relief for the negotiated pricing agreements (NPAs), entered into with the two companies, initially penned in 2023.

The relief period is set to last until the end of this year, with the government set to foot the bill for the relief, something that the National Treasury might weigh in on in the budget speech next month.

Nersa told the special extended electricity subcommittee on Thursday that the relief to the two companies will save more than 24,000 jobs across the value chain.

Click here to read the full story.


