SAPS condemns tribalistic slurs hurled at KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Col Robert Netshiunda, from Limpopo, was called a foreigner in derogatory terms when he did not speak to a woman in isiZulu.

A senior police officer was subjected to a barrage of tribalistic slurs by a woman in KwaZulu-Natal this week, raising the wrath of his colleagues.

The SAPS said it condemned “in the strongest possible terms the discrimination and offensive remarks directed at one of its dedicated, hard-working, and highly qualified spokespersons”, which were captured in a recording outside a police station.

The woman admonished KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda for not communicating with her in isiZulu and referred to him as a kwerekwere, which is a deeply offensive term used to label someone as a foreigner.

It is unfair and disappointing for any member of the public to display such behaviour towards a police officer who is highly qualified and dedicated to serving and protecting all who live in this country. — SAPS

Netshiunda was born and raised in Limpopo, the police service said. His home language is Tshivenda.

“Discrimination against any individual based on culture, language, or race is unacceptable and undermines the constitutional values upon which our democracy is founded,“ the SAPS said.

“KwaZulu-Natal is home not only to isiZulu-speaking communities but [also] to people from diverse racial, cultural, and linguistic backgrounds.

“SAPS promotes integration, mutual respect, and inclusivity among all communities and in its own ranks. Our police stations are staffed by members from a wide range of cultural and ethnic backgrounds, reflecting the rich diversity of South Africa. This diversity strengthens our ability to serve communities effectively.

“It is unfair and disappointing for any member of the public to display such behaviour towards a police officer who is highly qualified and dedicated to serving and protecting all who live in this country.

“The SAPS calls for greater social cohesion among the communities we serve and urges the public to promote tolerance, respect, and understanding of different cultures and languages.”

Netshiunda was commended as administration officer of the year at the recently held KZN Provincial Commissioner’s Excellence Awards.

TimesLIVE