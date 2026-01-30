School dropout MaYoghurt finds success in music, TV

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MaYoghurt opens up about self-belief, dropping out of school and his journey from rural beginnings to reality TV and music stardom.

SA’s Short and Sweet reality TV star Yamkelani Jama, popularly known as MaYoghurt, says he has never once questioned his height or cried to God about it. Instead, he has always loved himself deeply, shaping his mind to believe that he can do everything a taller person can do.

He also praises Short and Sweet, a reality show about people of short stature, for changing his life. MaYoghurt is set to perform at the Re Ka Kgona Arts Festival in North West tomorrow, a first-of-its-kind event dedicated to celebrating and empowering artists living with disabilities. Sowetan caught up with him this week.

Has your height ever become an issue for you?

MaYoghurt: No. I herded cattle like everyone else. I never limited myself. There was nothing I believed I couldn’t do because of my height. I believe in myself first. Secondly, I love myself. I never wished I was taller. I don’t question God’s strength. If I were tall, I don’t know if I would be where I am today, living the best time of my life.

When did your music journey start?

MaYoghurt. I dropped out of school in 2018 at the age of 15 while in grade 7, and the same year I wrote my first song. I was driven by a dream of making it to Johannesburg to pursue a music career. Staying in school made me feel as though my dreams of becoming a successful maskandi artist were being delayed.

Coming from a village, we always believed Joburg was the destination, the place where dreams come true. I always wanted to see myself on stage. That was my dream. When I wrote my first song, I realised I could really do this.

Do you think leaving school was the right decision?

MaYoghurt: No. Education is very important. As an artist, you must have something stable to secure your future. In this industry, we don’t only make money — we also lose it, and sometimes we lose a lot of it.

How did your family receive your decision to leave school?

MaYoghurt: At first they struggled to accept it, but their support grew over time. They support me now that they can see my dream was not in vain. But I understand how difficult it is for a parent to accept that their child is leaving school in grade 7 to chase an uncertain dream.

How did you get your stage name?

MaYoghurt: When you grow up in the rural areas, you eventually outgrow the name your parents gave you. Because I’m a person who loves treats and goodies, that’s where the name MaYoghurt came from.

What sets you apart from other artists?

MaYoghurt: There is nothing I lie about. I don’t want to live a lie, so I always tell my fans the truth about myself. I think people connect with me because I share my real life.”

How has being part of Short and Sweet affected your life?

MaYoghurt: That show guaranteed that my income doesn’t only come from music. It helped keep my name known. Through it, I also discovered that I’m talented at boxing.

What should your fans expect from you in 2026?

MaYoghurt: People should expect an album in 2026. Year-after-year, I always try to deliver something special for my fans. They should expect even better music from me.