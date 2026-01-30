Surge in childhood stomach illness alarms Western Cape health authorities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Prof Heloise Buys says gastroenteritis is one of the most common reasons for hospital visits.

Health officials in the Western Cape have raised the alarm over a noticeable increase in children presenting with severe gastro-related symptoms, warning that young children are especially vulnerable to rapid, life-threatening dehydration if treatment is delayed.

The Western Cape health department said the province’s specialist paediatric facility, the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, has recorded a worrying rise in cases of gastroenteritis, an illness marked by diarrhoea and vomiting, as the high-risk season takes hold.

Prof Heloise Buys, head of ambulatory and emergency services at the hospital, said gastroenteritis is among the most common reasons children are admitted during this time of the year.

“While many children can be treated at home, young children are especially vulnerable to dehydration, which can become life-threatening if not managed early,” Buys said.

According to the World Health Organisation, nearly 1.7-billion cases of childhood diarrhoeal disease occur globally each year.

In the Western Cape, health authorities see a seasonal spike in diarrhoea and pneumonia among young children between November and May.

The department said these illnesses are common but stressed they are treatable and often preventable.

Early intervention remains the most important factor in protecting children’s health and preventing severe complications.

Buys warned that diarrhoea can become dangerous very quickly in babies and young children because of their small body size and rapid fluid loss.

“Parents and caregivers should seek medical attention immediately if a child develops diarrhoea,” she said.

Early action can save lives

The Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital has urged parents and caregivers to remain vigilant, noting that early recognition of symptoms and timely treatment can prevent severe dehydration and hospitalisation.

“Good hygiene, safe drinking water and proper sanitation can prevent many of these illnesses,” Buys said.

“If your child is unable to keep fluids down or shows signs of dehydration, seek medical help immediately. Oral rehydration solutions are the first line of defence and should be given as soon as symptoms appear.”

She added that a simple sugar-salt solution can be made at home by mixing:

1 l of clean tap water;

of clean tap water; 8 tsp of sugar; and

1/2 a level tsp of salt.

The solution should be stirred well and given in small amounts, especially after each watery stool or when the child is thirsty. If water is not taken directly from municipal taps, it should be boiled, cooled and then used.

Hidden risks in household water storage

Buys also cautioned that water stored in open containers can easily become contaminated.

“Open containers allow germs, dirt and pests to enter and increase the risk of illness in young children,” she said.

Open buckets can become contaminated through dirty hands, unwashed utensils dipped into water, animals, insects or household pests, dust and debris.

Contaminated water can carry diarrhoeal germs such as E. coli, Shigella, Salmonella and rotavirus, all of which can be particularly dangerous for babies and young children.

How parents can protect their children

Health authorities advise parents and caregivers to:

wash your hands regularly with soap and water, especially before preparing food and after using the toilet;

use only clean, safe water for drinking, cooking, mixing baby formula, washing fruit and vegetables, and brushing teeth; and

ensure children are up to date with immunisations, including the rotavirus vaccine, which helps prevent severe diarrhoeal disease

When to seek urgent medical help

Local clinics are equipped to provide early assessment and care close to home. Parents are urged to seek help immediately if a child shows any of these signs:

persistent vomiting and diarrhoea;

dehydration, such as dry mouth, sunken eyes, or fewer wet nappies;

extreme sleepiness, weakness or difficulty waking;

refusal to drink or feed;

blood in the stool;

convulsions accompanied by fever; and

swollen feet or ankles.

Health officials emphasised that breastfeeding should continue during illness and antibiotics are not recommended for viral gastroenteritis. Severe cases may be referred to specialist hospitals for further treatment.

TimesLIVE