Thabo Bester moved to maximum security prison in KwaZulu-Natal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Infamous prisoner Thabo Bester has been moved to the eBongweni super maximum prison in Kokstad.

He has been held at the Kgosi Mampuru C-Max facility in Pretoria after his brazen escape from the Mangaung private security prison in 2023.

The reason for the transfer of the convicted rapist and murderer, whose trial for the jailbreak is due to start in July, was not explained.

“Offender transfers are a routine practice, guided by established security risk assessments to ensure the safety, security and stability of correctional facilities and the broader criminal justice system,” the department said on Friday.

“The offender will continue to receive appropriate care in line with applicable legislative and policy prescripts and will retain full access to legal representation, family communication and court processes.

“All necessary logistical arrangements remain in place to ensure court appearances and legal proceedings proceed without disruption.”

Bester was previously referred to as the “Facebook rapist” because he used the platform to lure models with fake job opportunities. In August 2012 he was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder after stabbing his girlfriend, car salesperson and model Nomfundo Tyhulu, in a Cape Town bed and breakfast. He had pleaded guilty to the murder rap and two rape charges.

During his imprisonment, he began dating aesthetic doctor Nandipha Magudumana, who allegedly stole a body from a mortuary which he used as a decoy in a fire in his cell to escape. They were arrested after a member of the public spotted them shopping at an upmarket supermarket.

TimesLIVE