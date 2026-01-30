WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission hearings continue

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

lead-art-block.fullscreen-enter Expand Retired deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the commission of inquiry in Pretoria. File photo. (Freddy Mavunda)

The Madlanga commission of inquiry hearings into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, chaired by retired deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, continue on Friday. TimesLIVE



