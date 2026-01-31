Life sentence for man who raped and assaulted his mother

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Ngwelezane regional court on Thursday sentenced a 32-year-old man to life and 10 years for the rape and assault of his mother in December 2024. Stock image

A 32-year-old northern KwaZulu-Natal man was sentenced to life and 10 years’ imprisonment for the 2024 rape and assault of his mother.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the offences were committed in the Nseleni area near Empangeni, where the mother and son lived in the same homestead but in separate rondavels.

“On the evening of December 1 2024, the complainant was lying in bed with her minor granddaughter when the accused knocked on her door. Upon opening it, the accused began shouting at her, accusing her of speaking about him to other people.

“Despite her denial, he made threatening remarks and proceeded to undress before physically assaulting her by slapping and punching her. He then forced her onto the bed and raped her, in the presence of the minor child.”

The woman then asked permission to go outside to drink water, and when she was allowed to do so, the child followed her.

The two fled to a neighbouring homestead where they spent the night.

“Due to shock and embarrassment, she initially only reported the assault to her neighbours. The next morning the complainant disclosed the full extent of the incident to a relative and was taken to the police station, where a case was opened.”

She was also referred to the Ngwelezane Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC) for medico-legal assistance.

Her son fled the scene but was arrested two weeks later after being apprehended by his cousins and handed over to the police.

During the trial, prosecutor Russell Sithembile Mngoma led evidence from the mother, the investigating officer, and the medical practitioner who examined the complainant.

In her victim impact statement, facilitated by court preparation officer Seneliso Magdalene Sibanda, the mother described feeling horrified and deeply violated, saying she never imagined her own child would commit such an act against her.

The Ngwelezane regional court on Thursday ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

“The NPA’s fight against sexual violence has been aided by the expansion of the TCC footprint around the country, which has grown from 55 TCCs in 2020/2021 to 66 TCCs at present. These centres provide comprehensive services and critical support to victims of sexual violence,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

TimesLIVE