Hawks KZN head asked to vacate office

Lawyers for KwaZulu-Natal hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona have confirmed that he has been asked to vacate his office.

Senona’s lawyer Rudolph Baloyi said his client was approached by a police officer on Saturday and asked to leave the premises.

“While Maj-Gen Senona was in his office in Durban [on Saturday] with his secretary, a certain Capt Du Plessis visited his office allegedly under the instruction of [KZN police commissioner] Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and informed our client that he was instructed to leave his work laptop, office keys and all documents in the office. He and his secretary were escorted out of the building by Du Plessis and other officers.

“He was also informed to never return to the office,” he said.

Baloyi said on the same day, his client was followed by several cars including some that appeared to be from the South African Police Service provincial office.

“Moreover, you know, they didn’t take anything apart from asking him to leave the work laptop. But funny enough, they let him go with his own cellphones as well as the work cellphones. So we don’t know what is happening, but the DPCI [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation] says they don’t know anything about it. So we don’t know what must happen.

“He [Senona] did call the acting head of the Hawks and they confirmed that they know nothing about it. But we did write them a letter today, we just haven’t received the formal response,” Baloyi said.

On Tuesday, Senona told the Madlanga commission probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system that he is facing a charge of misconduct.

“I received a letter of intended transfer on January 23 as well as a notice of misconduct pending investigations emanating from the commission,” he said.

Senona is accused of sharing sensitive information with alleged cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. The commission has found prima facie evidence against him and asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to refer the matter to police for investigation.

Senona has denied the allegations levelled against him.