‘I’ll take the flak on Senzo Mchunu’: Ramaphosa

President defends his inaction on suspended police minister, says it is his ‘political burden to bear’

Thabo Mokone

Parliamentary editor

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu takes the stand to testify at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria. File photo. (Freddy Mavunda)

President Cyril Ramaphosa says suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu has become his “political burden to bear” and he is prepared to take the flak for not deciding his fate until the Madlanga commission finishes its work.

Ramaphosa’s comments, through his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, follow his decision not to subject Mchunu to an immediate probe afterarising from the findings of the Madlanga inquiry.

“Indeed, there was a finding against the minister but not a recommendation. In the end, minister Mchunu is the president’s political burden to bear,” Magwenya told the Sunday Times this week. “It’s his leadership character that has brought him a lot of criticism, and he accepts the criticism.”

Read more.


