Much-loved MultiChoice security guard dies

David Sejobe, the popular MultiChoice security guard who brought smiles to many motorists in the Randburg CBD, has died.

The company made the announcement at the weekend, much to the sadness of those who knew Sejobe, who was known for greeting drivers and pedestrians who passed the offices on Bram Fischer Drive, where he served as a front-house security officer for nearly a decade.

Outside his work, Sejobe was known for cycling from Orange Farm to Randburg and back every day, covering a distance of 172km.

MultiChoice said Sejobe was more than an employee.

“David joined MultiChoice in 2015 and, over the past decade, became a familiar and cherished presence to employees, visitors and members of the public.

“He was widely known for his professionalism, warmth and positive spirit, and for the genuine care with which he greeted and assisted everyone who came through our doors,” the company said.

MultiChoice confirms with deep sadness the passing of our colleague, David Sejobe, a valued member of the MultiChoice team who served as a front house security officer at our Randburg head office.

David joined MultiChoice in 2015 and, over the past decade, became a familiar and… pic.twitter.com/81OS04FLfJ — MultiChoice Group (@MultiChoiceGRP) January 31, 2026

The company added that Sejobe represented the values of respect, kindness and human connection, and his contribution extended well beyond his formal role.

“David was also widely admired for his personal resilience and commitment to healthy living.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to David’s family, friends and colleagues. Information regarding memorial arrangements will be shared once confirmed and in accordance with the family’s wishes.”

