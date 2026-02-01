Six family members killed in horror N2 crash in Mtubatuba

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Six family members died in a horrific car crash in Mtubatuba.

Six members of the Mnyango family died in a devastating car crash on the N2 in the Inkosi Mtubatuba local municipality on Friday night.

KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma confirmed that a Corsa collided with a truck. The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

“We have no words to describe the pain that the Mnyango family is going through after the death of six family members,” said Duma.

Initially, one young girl survived the crash and was admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

However, she later succumbed to her injuries, bringing the death toll to six.

“We were nursing a hope that the brave girl, who sustained serious injuries, was going to survive. Sadly, she has departed,” said Duma.

Those who died in the crash have been identified as:

Mama Nokuphakama Mnyango (MaMdletshe), 85;

Mama Makhosi kaMnyango Mthembu, 52;

Mvuyani Gcaleka, 43;

Senamile Buthelezi, 29;

Banzi Buthelezi, 6; and

Ayanda Pearl Mthembu.

“Only God has the power to heal and mend broken hearts. We trust Him unconditionally,” said Duma.

A team from his office and the department would visit the family on Monday at 1pm.

The delegation will be accompanied by departmental religious leaders to provide support and assist with funeral arrangements.

“We are encouraged that the local councillor, Prosper Gumbi, under the Umfolozi local municipality, is close to the family,” he said.

“We value the hard work of the disaster team from the Inkosi Mtubatuba local municipality, emergency health services, the Road Traffic Inspectorate and SAPS. The teams worked under difficult conditions,” said Duma.

The tragedy comes amid heightened concern about road safety in KwaZulu-Natal after another crash in Isipingo claimed the lives of 11 people, including a school pupil, while seven others were seriously injured on Thursday.

The injured victims were taken to Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital, Prince Mshiyeni Hospital and eThekwini Hospital.

After investigations into the Isipingo crash, Duma said the truck and minibus taxi drivers, as well as the vehicle owners, must face murder charges.

Authorities found the truck had worn-out tyres, the taxi driver’s professional driving permit had expired in 2023, and the taxi was overloaded with passengers.

Despite the recent tragedies, Duma noted that road crash statistics showed an overall improvement during the festive season.

From the start of the festive season to January 2, the province recorded 187 crashes and 207 fatalities, down from 203 crashes and 237 fatalities during the same period in 2024.

This represents an 8% decrease in crashes and a 13% decrease in fatalities.

