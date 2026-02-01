Zuma Foundation denounces Epstein ‘smear’ allegations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Jacob Zuma foundation says it will not tolerate “attempts to smear” the former president’s reputation after his name was linked in files to the late sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

It was alleged in one of the emails purporting to be from Epstein to British politician and former diplomat Lord Peter Mandelson that a Mark Lloyd had organised a dinner at the Ritz Carlton hotel in 2010 when Zuma visited the UK.

“I have arranged for a beautiful Russian named Vera to attend,” claims the email purported to be from Epstein, to which the recipient responded “lucky Vera”.

According to the email, Vera’s presence was to add “some real glamour to the occasion”.

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said the foundation would not participate in speculative narrative-building.

“The attempt to smear President Zuma by proximity to the unrelated crimes of a third party is unethical, irresponsible and intellectually dishonest.

“The Jacob Zuma Foundation will not participate in speculative narrative-building disguised as investigative journalism. The matter is closed,” he said.