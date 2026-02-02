Black celebrities thank Sowetan for lifting them up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A former footballer and leading figures in the arts say Sowetan gave them national visibility and credibility and was a platform that affirmed black stories at a time few mainstream publications did.

They said this as they wished the publication a happy 45th birthday today.

You did not want to miss a copy every day because it was a big thing for us to appear in the Sowetan due to its popularity. It helped us grow as human beings and football players. — Joseph “Duku Duku” Makhanya, Former Orlando Pirates and SA Under-23 international winger

Former Orlando Pirates and SA Under-23 international winger Joseph “Duku Duku” Makhanya, who was born on September 15 1981 in Kagiso, on the West Rand, said the first time he appeared in the Sowetan was when he broke into the professional ranks.

“The Sowetan was the biggest and most respected daily newspaper,” he said.

“You did not want to miss a copy every day because it was a big thing for us to appear in the Sowetan due to its popularity. It helped us grow as human beings and football players.”

Makhanya still has cuttings of stories about him that were published in the newspaper.

“If a player assists in a goal-scoring opportunity or scores a goal, rest assured it’s in the Sowetan the next day. You get motivated. These are memories and history, and they kept us wanting to do more because they also highlighted the good things we did for our communities since it was a community newspaper.

“The Sowetan made us known countrywide. It played a big role in shaping our lives because you did not want to do bad things; otherwise, your name would appear for the wrong reasons,” he said.

Actress and former model Ayanda Borotho applauded the publication for its ability to proudly tell authentic stories about black people.

“I came into contact with the Sowetan for the first time when I arrived in Joburg in 1998 to study. What stood out for me was that it was proudly authentic and founded by black people and was a voice for black people that captured authentic stories about us,” she said.

She added that the paper was inclusive in the way it brought black people’s stories to other races.

“The fact that it was in English meant it was inclusive and accessible to people who were not necessarily black, which allowed us to have a voice even in those spaces and among those audiences,” Borotho said.

“I grew up around the Ilanga newspaper, which was written in IsiZulu... and stories that we as black people could relate to did not find a voice and a space in spaces of the middle class and the elite... so I think for me, what really stood out was the accessibility because of the choice to use English.”

Terry Pheto, Tsotsi actor and producer, praised the publication for the unwavering support it has given to the arts, including to the film Tsotsi.

“I think one of the things that stands out for me is the support over the years. This year marks exactly 20 years since Tsotsi won an Oscar, and I know the support I’ve received during that time.

“I can easily say that over the past 20 years, the publication has played a supportive role in the success of Tsotsi,” Pheto said.

