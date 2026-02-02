Didiza urges review of Brown Mogotsi’s security proposal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brown Mogotsi, alleged middle man between former minister of police Senzo Mchunu and Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, testifies at the Madlanga commission held at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria in November 2025.

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza has asked parliament’s ad-hoc committee to give due consideration to Brown Mogotsi’s personal security proposals.

Didiza said the committee, which is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, has not engaged with personal security concerns raised by Mogotsi.

“Considering that, should something happen to him, parliament will have to bear the brunt,” she said.

Didiza was responding to a letter by the committee informing her that it had resolved to subpoena Mogotsi to appear before it.

She said Mogotsi had indicated he would continue to cooperate with the committee and that his physical appearance hinged on the personal protection the committee would accord to him.

“I am unable to rebut this claim in the absence of proof that a threat and risk assessment was indeed conducted on Mr Mogotsi,” Didiza said.

Mogotsi insisted on parliament paying for his security detail rather than using the one provided by the institution. Mogotsi told the committee he would not appear due to alleged security concerns.

Last week, Soviet Lekganyane, chairperson of the committee, described Mogotsi’s demands as “ridiculous and unacceptable”.

“He wants his own private security and expects parliament to pay for it for seven days. We cannot accommodate such demands. Parliament cannot provide the kind of protection he is requesting,” said Lekganyane at the time.

Didiza said in November 2025, there were reports of an alleged attempt on his life.

“Furthermore, in his testimony before the Madlanga commission, Mr Mogotsi has testified that he is a crime intelligence agent. I am also advised that in his statement to the committee’s evidence leaders, Mr Mogotsi implicates Gen Fannie Masemola, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo.

“Please note that I express no view on the veracity of these claims, but these are issues the committee needs to take cognisance of in engaging with Mr Mogotsi’s request regarding his personal security.

“I am disinclined to grant concurrence in circumstances where there is an absence of demonstrable proof that the committee has engaged with Mr Mogotsi’s personal security proposal,” she said.

“In the circumstances, I would appreciate it if the committee can convene with a view to give due consideration to Mr Mogotsi’s personal security proposals.”

On the commission’s decision to invoke its subpoena powers against Paul O’Sullivan, Didiza said the commission had not engaged with the reasons he provided to appear before it virtually.

“Instead, the commission focused on its concerns about the insolent tone of his correspondence,” she said.

She said the committee should give due consideration to O’Sullivan’s application.