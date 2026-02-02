WATCH | Hooting and whistling as people honour ‘smiling’ security guard killed in accident

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Motorists, pedestrians and colleagues hooted and whistled outside MultiChoice’s offices in Randburg as they celebrated the life of security guard David Sejobe who tragically died at the weekend.

Candles and flowers with messages were placed at the building’s entrance on Monday near the gate where Sejobe would normally be standing and often jumping in the air as he greeted cars and people passing him.

For years, Sejobe had been a special feature on Bram Fischer Drive and had the ability to lift people’s spirits with his smile and animated greeting gestures. In return, motorists would hoot at him as they passed.

Since his death, messages of shock and disbelief have been shared on social media by those whose lives he had touched, including celebrities.

Sejobe died on Friday after being struck by a vehicle while cycling to work. He was an avid cyclist and would ride every day from his house in Orange Farm to Randburg, covering about 170km.

Video: @Muchave1Muchave pic.twitter.com/whSEhwdLEM — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) February 2, 2026

Sandra Radebe, the company’s acting HOD: business management SA, launched a BackaBuddy crowd-funding campaign in his honour on Saturday called Supporting the Sejobe Family in Memory of David.

According to Radebe, the funds will go towards funeral and memorial service expenses, as well as providing immediate financial support to Sejobe’s family as they navigate the loss.

“When he passed on, I started thinking about death and how condolences often only exist in theory. People come, they say they’re sorry, and then they leave, but the family still has to wake up the next day and continue living without their loved one. I wanted to honour his family by asking, ‘How do we help you continue without him?’ That was really where it started,” she said.

Radebe said they are also working with other partnerships that are looking to offer assistance, especially after hearing that Sejobe had recently lost his home.

The campaign will be open for another 12 days, with organisers encouraging those unable to donate to share the link so that more people can honour Sejobe’s memory and support his family.