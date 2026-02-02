More than 8,000 cellphones, R100k cash seized from SA prisons over festive

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The National Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services, Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, on Sunday evening led a search operation at St.Albans Correctional Centre. The Commissioner found a cellphone during the cell search at the remand centre.

At least 8,000 cellphones, 45kg worth of dagga and more than R100,000 were confiscated from SA prisons during the festive period.

These figures were announced during the department of correctional services (DCS) press conference held in Pretoria on Monday.

According to DCS, 5,592 searches were conducted by 59,310 correctional officials across all prisons in the country, with Gauteng accounting for 56% of the raids, while no escapes were recorded.

A total of 8,063 cellphones were confiscated, with Gauteng accounting for 2,321 devices.

A sum of 3,144 sharpened objects were removed from facilities, with the Eastern Cape, Free State and Northern Cape recording the highest volumes of seized sharpened objects.

More than 46kg of loose dagga were seized, in addition to thousands of dagga slopes and blades, and more than 1,000 Mandrax tablets were seized across the country. Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West and KwaZulu-Natal contributed the largest share of the bulk drug seizures.

A total of R102,726 in South African currency was confiscated.

National commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale said Operation Vala was implemented while the prisons system was under intense strain.

“During the festive season, the inmate population exceeded 170,739, far surpassing the department’s approved bed capacity of approximately 107,067. This level of incarceration represents the highest population recorded in recent years and has placed immense pressure on infrastructure, staffing, security management and budget, compounded by reduced court activity during the period,” he said.

Sowetan