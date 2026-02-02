NewsPREMIUM

R31.7m Dome incomplete, Sona to remain at city hall

Macpherson confirms postponement as legislature continues without dedicated venue

Tara Roos

Tara Roos

Parliamentary Correspondent

Public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson told MPs last year repairs should be complete by the end of January. Picture: (Matthew Hirsch)

Despite more than R31.7m in refurbishment costs and repeated assurances from public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson, the Nieuwmeester Dome will not be ready in time for the 2026 state of the nation address (Sona).

Completion of the structure, intended to serve as a temporary chamber for the National Assembly, has now been postponed without a confirmed date of completion.

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza was scheduled to receive the Dome from Macpherson on January 30. Hours before the event, parliament issued a media advisory confirming that the ceremony would not proceed and a revised date would be communicated. As a result, the Sona will again be delivered at Cape Town City Hall, which has served as the venue since the destruction of the National Assembly precinct in the January 2022 fire.

