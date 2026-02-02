Voices Heard, Justice Served: The Sowetan Legacy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Journalism matters when it restores justice, shines light in dark places and gives hope where it is fading.

For 45 years, Sowetan has done exactly that, standing with communities whose voices are too often ignored and pushing not just to tell stories but to force change.

One painful example is the story of Dimpho Motlodi.

Killed in March 2021, Motlodi’s death left her family shattered. Her former partner, ex-traffic officer Atlholanang Mosiane, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, giving her loved ones some sense that justice had prevailed.

Then the unthinkable happened. Within three years, Mosiane was back on the streets of Rustenburg after a procedural error during his trial led to his release. For the Motlodi family, the wound was ripped open again.

Sowetan exposed how the error unfolded. Soon after the story was published, the National Prosecuting Authority moved to correct the mistake, and Mosiane was rearrested.

He is due back in court on February 17 for a pre-trial hearing as the fight for justice continues.

But our journalism is not only about exposing injustice. It is also about celebrating humanity.

In August 2024, Sowetan told the moving story of Mlungisi Majazi Maseko of Mooiplaas in Mpumalanga. After receiving a R1.3m Road Accident Fund payout, Maseko did something extraordinary.

Instead of keeping the money for himself, he used it to bring running water to more than 100 homes in his village.

For 15 years, families had walked long distances just to fetch a bucket of water. Maseko invested in tanks, pipes and labour so neighbours, elders and children could finally have water at their doorsteps.

His generosity touched readers across the country and earned him recognition at the Mzansi Men of Influence Awards. It reminded us that heroes often live quietly among us.

And when the country went to the polls in May 2024, Sowetan again chose to walk where it mattered most.

While political leaders cast their votes under cameras and headlines, our reporters walked with communities who still struggle daily for basics like clean water.

We followed residents fetching water from rivers before heading to vote, showing what democracy truly looks like for many South Africans. We also walked alongside first-time voters filled with hope for a government that works.

These stories define what Sowetan stands for – telling hard truths, challenging systems when they fail and celebrating ordinary people who do extraordinary things.

Because journalism is not just about reporting events. It is about accountability. It is about dignity. And above all, it is about humanity.