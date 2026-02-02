Waiting for a proper bridge for more than 10 years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Emfuleni municipality demolished the previous bridge in over a decade ago but has not rebuilt it, claiming it does not have the money.

For years, residents of Sebokeng and Evaton have been forced to use an unsafe makeshift pedestrian bridge to cross a stream that overflows during the rainy season.

This is because a decade ago, the Emfuleni municipality demolished a bridge that used to be about 100m from the makeshift bridge. The old bridge was used by both pedestrians and vehicles.

However, the municipality has not rebuilt its replacement, as per the initial plan, claiming it does not have the money.

A Vereeniging businessman, Julius Kaizer, has helped built built a makeshift pedestrian bridge costing about R8,000 after a plea by communities of Evaton and Sebokeng Zone 7.

But the use of the structure has raised safety concerns for locals, especially school kids who walk across it daily.

The bridge connects Sebokeng and Evaton but it has no side rails, further heightening the risks of schoolchildren and adults falling off.

Emfuleni municipal spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni told Sowetan that Emfuleni did not have the budget for a new bridge.

“We are not in a space of building new infrastructure, as our budget is for maintenance of the existing asset,” he said.

Sangweni said the municipality would try to raise the money to resolve the matter, “although we can’t be categorical on the day [it will happen]”.

Motorists and pedestrians used the previous bridge, but it was demolished in 2012 when contractors began a road project that remains incomplete.

We are concerned that the municipality states it has no plans to fix the road and install a safer, permanent bridge. — DA MPL Kingsol Chabalala.

The municipality had already spent R52m on the project, which several contractors later abandoned.

This left pupils from five schools using concrete slabs or pieces of corrugated iron to cross the stream.

Two pupils told Sowetan that before Kaizer built the pedestrian bridge, they had fallen into the stream but managed to get out.

“Before the bridge, it was scary, especially after it rained. I used to take off my school shoes and cross,” said a grade 11 pupil.

A grade 10 pupil said that before Kaizer built the bridge, it used to take him 45 minutes to get to school. It now takes him 20 minutes.

However, he does not use the bridge when it rains “because it doesn’t have rails and is slippery”.

A grade 11 pupil said she also feels unsafe because it bounces as she walks.

“But it is better than using the long route and getting to school after an hour, because it only takes me 15 minutes,” she said.

An elderly resident, who did not wish to be named, said it used to take him 10 minutes to get to church before the old bridge was demolished.

But he is scared of using the makeshift bridge and now spends an hour getting to church using a different route.

ANC councillor Morena Molefe said he decided to approach Kaizer after the community had spent about over 10 years years without a bridge.

He said he and others had approached the municipality but were told there were no funds and that the bridge would cost more than R40m to build.

Molefe said residents approached Kaizer to build the pedestrian bridge because it had become difficult for elderly people to easily reach the service centre, which houses a post office, home affairs offices, and the arts and culture department.

Other residents could not reach the police station quickly enough, he said.

Molefe said he had approached Kaizer after seeing one of his trucks in the neighbourhood.

“I wrote a letter on 10 February 2024 asking for assistance for the community, and they called me and said they would be able to assist us.”

The makeshift bridge was completed two months later.

The DA went to inspect the bridge and sent questions to the office of the speaker in November, asking if the council was involved in its construction and if there were plans to build a new one.

The municipality said the bridge was donated by a member of the community and that it did not pay a cent towards it.

Asked by the DA if it had a plan to construct a safer bridge, the municipality said: “No.”

DA MPL Kingsol Chabalala said the party found it “deeply disturbing” that more than 10 years have passed since the project to build a new road and bridge started, and R50m had been paid to service providers, yet it remained incomplete.

“We are concerned that the municipality states it has no plans to fix the road and install a safer, permanent bridge. Furthermore, the municipality should recover funds from contractors who failed to deliver as per their contractual obligations or blacklist all companies involved in the project,” he said.

Morena said he will check how much it will cost to install side rails on the pedestrian bridge and ask each household to contribute towards buying and fitting them.