WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission hearings continue

Former acting deputy chief justice of the Constitutional Court Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the Madlanga commission hearings. (Freddy Mavunda)

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry hearings into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, chaired by retired deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, continue on Monday.

