John Steenhuisen to exit DA race amid leadership tensions

John Steenhuisen, leader of the DA, will address the media on Wednesday. It is believed he will withdraw from the party's leadership race.

At least five DA sources have confirmed to the Sunday Times that tensions within the DA leadership have led to Steenhuisen’s decision.

The DA has confirmed Steenhuisen, who is also minister of agriculture, will address the media “concerning matters of national importance and public interest”, on Wednesday.

He is expected to make the announcement in Durban in his home province.

Insiders said Steenhuisen’s withdrawal was likely to result in Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis contesting for the DA leadership position unopposed.

Sources said meetings in the DA leadership to broker a deal will see Steenhuisen stepping aside from the party’s leadership in a “dignified” manner.

“There’s a strong Afrikaans lobby that is unhappy with how Steenhuisen has handled the foot and mouth disease outbreak that has been mentioned as the final straw for his critics and opponents,” said a DA insider.

Steenhuisen’s recent clash with former DA finance head Dion George has also fuelled dissent within the party ranks.

Another DA source said soured relations between Steenhuisen and federal council chair Helen Zille had also reached boiling point. Zille is said to be backing Hill-Lewis to take over as party leader.

“The funders can no longer defend him. He had too many issues, from Roman Cabanac [former chief of staff], the issue around credit cards and Uber Eats, his clashes with George, and the foot and mouth disease got way too much,” said another insider.

The DA’s national congress is set for April. Steenhuisen had hoped to campaign for a third term as party leader, since his first election in 2019 after the resignation of Mmusi Maimane. A year later, he was elected to his first full term, and another one in 2023.

Some political commentators have argued that Steenhuisen is not up to growing the DA.

This is a developing story

