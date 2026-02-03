Joburg Water races to restore Midrand’s water supply

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The repairs were expected to be completed quickly but technical and operational delays prolonged the process. Stock photo.

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero says the city is fixing reservoirs and water should be running soon after a week of supply challenges in Midrand.

Speaking at a conference in Midrand on Tuesday, Morero said reservoir levels were slowly recovering after a leak and system disruptions.

According to Morero, water supply problems began on January 26 when Rand Water carried out emergency repairs at the Palmiet pump station, requiring the shutdown of critical pump infrastructure.

The repairs were expected to be completed quickly but technical and operational delays prolonged the process, he said.

The situation was compounded on January 27 by a power trip at Rand Water’s Zuikerbosch treatment plant which affected the Eikenhof and Zwartkoppies supply systems and significantly reduced the volume of water feeding into the Palmiet system.

“The system was further destabilised on January 31 when another power failure hit the Palmiet pump station, causing water levels at the Klipfontein reservoir, which supplies Midrand, to fall to critically low levels. A leak at the reservoir was identified on February 1, with repairs and commissioning completed by February 2 and restoring stability to the system,” Morero said.

While some supply interruptions are being experienced in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, these are minimal compared to the more significant disruption affecting Midrand. — Makenosi Maroo, Rand Water spokesperson

The ongoing water challenges resulted in the case of three suspects linked to the murders of a Thembisa principal and administration assistant being postponed as the court has been without water since Monday.

A 39-year-old man, who is the third suspect in the Inxiweni Primary School double murder case, was expected to make his second appearance with two others at Thembisa magistrate’s court on Tuesday but the matter could not proceed.

He was arrested on December 19 2025 and is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder, joining Mokgadi Hope Shongwe (26), the former school financial clerk, and her cousin Tukie Benjamin “DJ Stukie” Maditsi (35), a pastor and DJ.

Principal Nozibele Thapu, 58, and admin clerk Nobantu Njomboni, 55, were fatally shot at the school on November 18.

“The matter is postponed in absentia. The suspects could not make it to court as we do not have water,” the magistrate said.

Morero said the Grand Central, Rabie Ridge and Deep Slough reservoirs were affected after Rand Water identified a leak, which required emergency repairs and temporarily reduced supply. He noted while the technical challenges have since been resolved, the system is stabilising.

“Reservoir levels are gradually increasing, and Johannesburg Water has reopened four of the five reservoirs supplying Midrand. The Grand Central reservoir remains below the required recovery level and has been isolated while monitoring continues,” Morero said.

According to Rand Water, its systems have fully recovered and pumping is at full capacity, but they are aware of the slow recovery of water supply in:

Midrand;

Thembisa in Ekurhuleni; and

Laudium and Attridgeville in Tshwane.

“While some supply interruptions are being experienced in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, these are minimal compared to the more significant disruption affecting Midrand,” said spokesperson Makenosi Maroo.

“Rand Water is continually engaging the metros to find solutions. The Midrand area has a long standing problem of high-water consumption exacerbated by growth offormal and informal settlements. This problem is well understood by Johannesburg Water and the entity has embarked on upgrading the Midrand systems to augment.”

