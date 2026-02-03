Mine owner paid for rescue of trapped Stilfontein zama zamas: Mantashe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An illegal miner is assisted by medical officials after being rescued at the mine shaft in Stilfontein. File image.

Mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe says R11.9m spent on the Stilfontein rescue operation in which nearly 100 illegal miners died underground and more than 1,800 were rescued more than a year ago has been repaid by the mine owner.

Mantashe was testifying in Johannesburg during the second leg of the national inquiry into the policy framework around artisanal mining, its impact on the human rights of surrounding communities, and the scope and tactics employed in Operation Vala Umgodi.

He told the inquiry that the rescue of illegal miners trapped underground was funded entirely by the mine owner.

“Buffelsfontein has paid us back. We have not used state money to rescue the people [illegal miners]. We have stood in for the operation mine to rescue those people. Basically, it is Buffelsfontein that rescued people in Stilfontein, not us as a department,” he said.

The rescue operation cost R11.9m and the department said the amount was shared 50/50 with the Minerals Council.

Mantashe said 1,826 illegal miners were rescued from the shaft and 93 bodies were retrieved.

Most of the people who had been underground were undocumented foreigners, with only 21 South Africans among them.

“I hope that number will give you a distinction between [the] desperation of South Africans and the criminal activity against the South African economy,” he said. “Any individual who enters the country illegally and engages in unlawful economic activities cannot be sanitised and reclassified as an artisanal or small-scale miner. That is a crime.”

He said his department had discovered 6,100 mines that were ownerless and derelict and the department was closing them.

Mantashe said the difference between his department and the SA Human Rights Commission was that they “think there were a lot of human rights that were violated there. We regard that issue as a criminal activity and it must be dealt with mercilessly because it is a crime”.

READ| ‘I saw people starve to death around me’, says illegal miner

The commission evidence leader, Emmanuel Nkonde, asked the department about rehabilitation, saying if it had been carried out at the Buffelsfontein mine, the disaster could have been avoided.

However, Mantashe rejected this view, telling the inquiry that those who went underground did so at their own risk.

He said his department could not have foreseen a disaster because the illegal miners had made a voluntary decision to enter the shafts.

“We don’t regulate criminal activities,” he said, adding that the commission appeared to expect his department to have regulations for criminal activities.

The commission’s evidence leader, Kenneth Sithebe, said Mantashe seemed to be trying to distance himself from criminal activity in the mining sector.

He then questioned whether the minister was concerned that, because these mines often serve as hubs for crime, human trafficking, explosives and firearms, and that zama zamas were drawn to them due to the department’s failure to properly regulate abandoned and derelict mines.

He said the commission had been pleading with the department to deal with rehabilitation issues since 2016.

But Mantashe said the department undertook rehabilitation depending on budget allocation.