Payment delays halt scholar transport in Gauteng

Kabungane Biyela

Delays in settling outstanding invoices have led to scholar transport in Gauteng coming to a standstill. (Kopano Tla)

Gauteng scholar transport service providers stopped operating on Monday after the Gauteng department of education failed to pay outstanding invoices on time.

The payment delays led to several operators suspending their services, leaving many learners without transport to and from school. As a result, some schools recorded low attendance.

The department said it is aware of the challenges being faced, adding that outstanding payments will be sorted out.

“We are committed to paying what is owed and we are working through the financial processes to finalise the payments,” it said.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the safety of learners, access to school and their well-being remains a priority.

“Once we have spoken to the scholar drivers and payments are processed, we are confident that transport services will resume fully,” he said.

The department has requested operators to continue transporting leaners without interruption while the payment issues are being resolved.

