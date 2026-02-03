POLL | Will John Steenhuisen’s resignation mean the end of his political career?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA leader John Steenhuisen is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday.

What will DA leader John Steenhuisen’s future in politics be should he resign from the party?

Sowetan’s sister publication, Sunday Times reported, on Tuesday reported that five sources had confirmed that Steenhuisen was expected to announce his withdrawal from the party’s leadership race.

The DA has confirmed Steenhuisen, who is also minister of agriculture, will address the media “concerning matters of national importance and public interest”, on Wednesday.

He is expected to make the announcement in Durban.

The DA is expected to hold its national congress in April.

