POLL | Will John Steenhuisen’s resignation mean the end of his political career?

Democratic Alliance (DA) federal leader John Steenhuisen launches his Rescue South Africa Tour at Eersterus Community Hall in Tshwane, Gauteng, on Wednesday, April 10 2024.
DA leader John Steenhuisen is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday.

What will DA leader John Steenhuisen’s future in politics be should he resign from the party?

Sowetan’s sister publication, Sunday Times reported, on Tuesday reported that five sources had confirmed that Steenhuisen was expected to announce his withdrawal from the party’s leadership race.

The DA has confirmed Steenhuisen, who is also minister of agriculture, will address the media “concerning matters of national importance and public interest”, on Wednesday.

He is expected to make the announcement in Durban.

The DA is expected to hold its national congress in April.

